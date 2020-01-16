Speaker rejects emergency session on mayor recall bill

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has rejected Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's request for an emergency session on Bill 259, which would initiate the recall election of the Yona mayor who's in jail.

Barnes said the absence of Mayor Jesse Blas, who has been incarcerated since September 2019 as he awaits his trial, hasn't harmed the village of Yona.

"I reached out to a handful of residents of the village of Yona. From my conversations with them, they highlighted to me that, given that there will be an election later this year, their needs are being addressed by the more than capable staff and Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director" Angel Sablan, Barnes responded to Nelson's request for an emergency session.

Barnes said she won’t call for the session, because "there is no immediate threat to life, safety and health" – which is necessary to justify waiving the Open Government Law in order to hold an emergency session.

The speaker said she will be leaving Guam on Thursday for a funeral, which will make Nelson acting speaker. This would allow Nelson to make the call for a special session, she said.

Nelson: Administrative and leadership void in Yona

Nelson requested the session for Thursday. In her letter to the speaker, Nelson reiterated the special circumstances that have created an administrative and leadership void in Yona, leading some village residents to seek guidance from lawmakers on how to move forward with a recall election.

Nelson said several Yona residents, through testimony provided during two town hall meetings she convened in the village, would support the recall of the Yona mayor.

Nelson implored the speaker to call an emergency session and "restore public trust for the people of Yona."

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje: 'A conflict of interest'

While the Yona mayor is in jail awaiting his federal bribery case, he recently appointed members to his village's municipal planning council to run the village while he's behind bars. Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje was among Blas' appointees.

Sen. Terlaje issued a statement Wednesday afternoon that he has changed his mind about his prior acceptance of a seat on the council.

“While I initially accepted because I have been a resident of Yona for 70 years and deeply care about the village, I realize my chairmanship of the oversight committee on mayors would present a conflict of interest and I am declining the nomination,” the senator stated.

Sen. Terlaje's son, former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Terlaje, is an alleged associate of the indicted Yona mayor, according to a federal agent's testimony in Blas' case.

The new MPC members

The Mayors' Council of Guam sent out a press release Wednesday noting that the jailed mayor had appointed 10 members to the Yona Municipal Planning Council. In addition to Sen. Terlaje, the others are:

• Maria F. Castro

• Paz P. Cruz

• Pedro L.G. Guerrero

• Rose Rene F. Guerrero

• David T. Sayama

• Daniel A. Taitingfong

• Charlene C. Tenorio

• Brian J. Terlaje

• Melvin R. Warner

Can jailed mayor legally appoint council members?

Nelson has asked the attorney general's office if Blas has the authority to appoint members of the council.

She wrote Wednesday morning to Attorney General Leevin Camacho: "Does the Mayor of Yona, Mr. Jesse Blas, at this point, have the authority to appoint members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council while on administrative leave and incarcerated? Please cite Guam public law applicable to the matter."

The AG's office confirmed it received Nelson's letter but has not yet provided a response.