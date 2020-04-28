The idea of using war claims reimbursements from the federal government to fund a local program to help displaced workers has been raised again.

Speaker Muña Barnes wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Congressman Michael San Nicolas to seek their assistance with a bill she proposed earlier this year, which she wants to amend to focus on providing assistance to Guamanians.

Many island businesses have been shut down since mid-March, which has impacted the jobs of thousands of people. Guam Department of Labor officials estimate that 38,000 will have either lost their jobs or lost hours of work.

Government officials have confirmed that the government has received more than $117 million in CARES Act moneys.

Other senators, including Sen. Regine Lee has called for the governor to use at least a portion of those funds to provide direct assistance to people in need. The governor seemed to be open to the idea and on Monday said she’s working with Sen. Lee.

The Speaker proposes that her Bill 327-35, a local measure using anticipated reimbursements for the local war claims effort, be amended as needed to allow for immediate economic support to those suffering from unemployment, or business interruption as a result of the current Public Health Emergency.

“After weeks of waiting, it’s time to look at all our options and do what is right for our people,” she said, adding she doesn’t want to call senators into session without the governor’s partnership.

“While I understand I can call session without the governor, in order for this to be immediate relief, as I intend, it will take everyone to come to the table – we can’t just pass a bill and spend another 14 days waiting for it to be enacted or vetoed.”

She added that it also requires partnership from Congressman San Nicolas, though the press release doesn’t say whether she’s spoken to him.

“I understand that the US Treasury is preoccupied implementing a brand new federal program – but with his help, I am hopeful that we can get the over $10 Million owed to us and into the hands of our residents sooner than later,” she said.