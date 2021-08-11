Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero did not mince words Tuesday afternoon as she responded to the passage of two bills amending the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or the RISE Act, during a press conference with local media.

The governor, who also once served as a senator, said it was unheard of and impractical for two conflicting bills to be sent to the governor for consideration.

And whether she would sign one bill or veto both, the result is more legal issues "at a time when so many people are waiting for direct relief," the governor said.

"Let's be honest: their tactics are more about recognition and headlines than helping the people," Leon Guerrero added.

In response, Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of one of the bills, called on the governor to "pay the RISE today."

"It is ironic that the governor is alleging the motivation in passing legislation was about recognition and headlines, then immediately took credit for pumping $1.2 billion into the economy when that came from the federal government," Terlaje wrote in a release.

"We sent two bills with two options to remove any perceived impediments on the RISE payments. All the governor has to do is pick one and stop the games," the speaker added.

Bill 75-36 would increase the economic relief payouts and remove the funding cap within the RISE Act, the local legislation that is the basis behind the governor's All RISE program.

Bill 164-36, Terlaje's bill, would not raise payments but would also remove the funding limit, although there are other differences between the bills.

Both bills were introduced to address All RISE concerns, including the long wait for payments, the application requirement issue and concerns that the funding cap may not capture all eligible residents. The RISE Act initially excluded government workers employed in 2020 and government retirees who retired in 2020.

But the governor expanded coverage to everyone who meets the income eligibility when she ordered the All RISE program. She has authority over the federal government-provided American Rescue Plan funds that will support the payments.

While lawmakers acknowledged that the governor has authority over the ARP funding and have nonetheless sent Bills 75 and 164 to her desk, the governor's spokeswoman has said the governor has no desire to hold up the funding. The governor also has stated that she believes the program, as capped, will suffice.

An executive order simplifying application requirements and instructing the Department of Revenue and Taxation to accept applications by Sept. 1 is expected today.

Leon Guerrero said Tuesday that, despite knowing the governor's directive to DRT, the Legislature still went through "with complicating the process further like they did" when they required a mayor's verification of residency in the original RISE Act, which led to mayors' offices being inundated.

However, that requirement was incorporated into All RISE, but the governor did recognize difficulties with the application requirements in her directive to DRT.

In her response to the governor, the speaker criticized that All RISE payments would not be made until September.

"The governor has clearly had the authority to remove impediments to making RISE payments and had the ARP funds in the bank since May but failed to deliver the money to those in need. ... It is a mockery of the real suffering and needs in our community and flagrant disregard for the truth that she held the funds this long without a legitimate reason yet started spending it for other purposes," the speaker said.

It was said that the governor wanted to wait for the final rules before spending the ARP money. But they aren't expected until later in the fall and, not wanting to wait that long, the governor said Tuesday she has authorized certain spending within interim guidelines.