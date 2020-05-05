Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on Sunday asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to allocate a small fraction of the pandemic relief fund to the Office of Public Accountability, so the OPA will have the resources to review and audit COVID-19-related funds.

"As you may be aware, our people of Guam lack a sense of trust in our government," the speaker said in her two-page letter to the governor.

The governor's office had yet to comment on the speaker's letter as of press time.

The government of Guam has received at least $129 million in direct Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to help it deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Amid calls from senators and the public to be more transparent and account for the use of these federal funds, the governor has not released a detailed breakdown of its coronavirus relief act spending.

Besides the $129 million in direct COVID-19 funding for GovGuam and separate direct economic relief for taxpayers, Guam also asked the federal government for $924 million to roll out pandemic unemployment programs.

Auditing coronavirus relief funds and other pandemic-related programs and conducting performance audits would "significantly impact" OPA's ability to perform its daily functions, the speaker said.

"As you are aware, should these funds be misused, the government of Guam would need to reimburse the federal government for any discrepancies – something we cannot afford," the speaker wrote.

Funds from the CARES Act, according to the speaker, could provide Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz with necessary resources to hire additional auditors or contract out auditing services, and would serve as an "insurance policy for our government, and more importantly, restore the people's trust in our government."

The speaker's letter comes two days before the Legislature will hold an emergency session, during which senators could take up and override the governor's veto of Sen. Therese Terlaje's Bill 333-35. The bill seeks to establish the rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local COVID-19 assistance programs.

The public auditor earlier advised agencies and personnel handling pandemic-related funds to "religiously and scrupulously comply with every section," document everything they do, and "make sure there is a paper trail" that can be reviewed, audited and verified to support their every transaction.