Speaker: Senators ‘being threatened'

People harmed by medical negligence are being prohibited from pursuing justice due to current law, and that is an injustice that lawmakers must resolve, said Speaker Therese Terlaje on Friday during a press conference on the proposed replacement to the arbitration law, Bill 112-36.

Also known as Medical Malpractice Pre-Trial Screening Act, Bill 112 would replace Guam's mandatory arbitration with a confidential pretrial screening process before a magistrate judge.

The bill is the proposed remedy for concerns that mandated arbitration and the high cost of the procedure have prevented patients from pursuing legitimate medical malpractice claims.

But the medical community has responded with significant opposition to the measure. Some doctors have argued that repealing mandatory arbitration will make practicing on Guam too costly and will only result in fewer medical services for patients. Certain doctors have even stopped specific services, although the law remains the same for now.

"It pains me that my colleagues are being threatened or shut out from medical care for themselves and their families. And worse, that patients in great need are being refused care because of the introduction of this bill," Terlaje said.

When asked to clarify, the speaker said some senators have received notices, similar to other patients, that their care will be ending.

Some doctors on Guam have had to practice beyond their specific training or subspecialties due to a lack of resources to assist patients, and they argue that this exposes them to potential malpractice claims, and that they will not be able to manage patient illnesses without the arbitration law for fear of litigation and the risks associated with practicing outside their training.

But the definition of "standard of care" in Bill 112 is the same definition as written in the arbitration law. If practicing outside a specific specialty is not considered malpractice today, that same standard will continue under Bill 112, Terlaje said, "despite those who are advising patients that specialized care will not be delivered because of a bill that is still pending."

"I do not expect those who have suffered from malpractice or unable to file a claim under the current system, to be able to mount a lobbying force equal to the doctors ... But despite this pressure, I and I know many of my colleagues will not abandon them," she added.

Terlaje asked the medical community to continue providing input in good faith and for the general public to tell their stories, ask questions and voice concerns, as well as participate in public discussion on Bill 112. Public hearings on the bill are scheduled for July.

The speaker said she has already heard suggestions and intends to incorporate recommendations that don't further burden taxpayers.

Friday's conference also came after an information hearing on the bill and the announcement that Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes has withdrawn her support of the measure. Barnes said she initially supported Bill 112 because she was told that Terlaje spoke to the medical community, but later received calls stating otherwise.

Terlaje said Friday that allegations that she hasn't spoken to the medical community are "patently false," referring to prior information hearings, which included input from doctors. She said she also attended a meeting in which doctors presented a bill to cover the cost of arbitration, but determined it was not sustainable and could not cover the true costs of arbitration for more than a few cases without supplemental taxpayer support, which she is trying to avoid.

Even without Barnes' support, Bill 112 still has 11 sponsors. If that is sustained, that is more than enough votes to pass a bill and mount an override should the governor veto the measure.

Gov. Lou Leon Gurrero spoke briefly on Bill 112 Friday, stating that she believed the author should have done more research.

"It's a big uproar in the medical community. They are very concerned that their ability to provide specialty care is going to be hampered because they might go into more liabilities," the governor said. "I think they're trying to have a balance here of making sure consumers are also given rights and also to protect doctors from maybe frivolous malpractice, things like that."

During the press conference, Terlaje stated that she spent many hours of "painstaking research" to find a "good compromise to grant justice for all members of our community."