A bill introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje seeks to allow prosecutors in criminal cases to assert the right to speedy trial.

Currently, Guam law allows only defendants charged with felonies and misdemeanors to assert this right, which means trial will go forward in 45 days if the individual is confined by the Department of Corrections or 60 days if the defendant is on release.

Bill 140-37, which is sponsored solely by Terlaje, would give prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General the same right.

In January, just weeks after Attorney General Douglas Moylan took office, he explained to The Guam Daily Post the speedy trial right for prosecutors was a part of his campaign, saying the longer a case lingers in the pretrial stages, the chances of the AG's Office winning decreases.

Moylan subsequently drafted a proposed bill and sent it to Terlaje, who appears to have used it as a basis for Bill 140.

According to the Legislative Findings and Intent portion of the measure, it is intended to give the AG's office a better chance of obtaining convictions.

"Loss of material witnesses and documents, fading memories and other shortfalls due to the passage of time present a risk of losing a trial on technicalities instead of on its merits," Bill 140 states, before adding the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt adds to the difficulty of obtaining a guilty verdict.

In addition, Bill 140 explains other jurisdictions, such as Florida, allow for attorneys to assert the right to a speedy trial, and similarly, Arizona and Tennessee have laws to give victims the right.

As far as what would change in the law if Bill 140 is passed, judges will have 60 days after the AG's office asserts the right to a speedy trial to schedule and conduct a trial, and the AG's office shall have the right to withdraw for good cause.

If both the defense and prosecution assert the right, trial will go forward on the earlier date of assertion.

'Legally and morally reprehensible'

Defense attorney Peter Santos from the Alternate Public Defender, after reviewing Bill 140, explained that although the speedy trial right may have some legal and tactical advantages for defendants preparing for trial, he thinks the government having the same right would be unfair.

"The government is the one bringing the charges and they're the ones in charge of the investigation and they have all the evidence, so it is sort of very sinister and cynical for the government to want that same right because now they can game the system against a defendant," Santos said.

"That's not an advantage the government should be allowed to have, to say, 'Hey, we're going to go to trial whether you're ready or not. We realize you want to have an expert or you want to do more investigation, but we don't care, we're going to trial,'" added Santos, who explained it's "legally and morally reprehensible."

Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., said Bill 140 is worthy of discussion, but he thinks more planning would be needed.

"We would probably have to double our staff to accommodate this expedited trial process. Right now our attorneys have no fewer than 80 cases each. The net effort would be that the court system would be overwhelmed by stacked jury trials," Hattori said.

"Serious planning must be done before a law like this can be enforced."