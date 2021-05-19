Speaker Terlaje seeks AG's opinion after complaint of 'illegal meeting'

Speaker Therese Terlaje is seeking an official opinion from Guam's attorney general over whether a closed-door meeting between senators and the governor to discuss an upcoming federal relief package broke local laws.

The Vigilance Committee, a nonprofit organization that detects violations of Guam's transparency statutes, wrote to Terlaje on Tuesday, telling the speaker that after a thorough review of materials she provided about the meeting, she was in violation of the Open Government Law, which prohibits even an "informal assemblage" of government officials from deciding or deliberating "public business" without complying with requirements to formally notify and include residents and the media.

"The people of Guam, in delegating their authority, do not give you and the senators of the 36th Guam Legislature the right to decide what is good for them to know and what is not good for them to know," wrote Lee Webber, president of the committee. "The people of Guam demand to be informed and assert their right over the government they have created."

Webber, a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, writes a weekly column for The Guam Daily Post.

The meeting has the potential to taint any resulting legislation, Webber argued. He is now asking Terlaje to send all public documents "which would show your plan to remediate the harm that this illegal meeting may have caused."

The Guam Daily Post obtained a copy of the speaker's response to the latest letter from the Vigilance Committee. As part of sharing the "staunch advocacy for compliance with the Open Government Law," Terlaje has made an official request for Attorney General Leevin Camacho to weigh in on the closed-door meeting "as to whether a violation occurred so that the Governor and Legislature can move forward accordingly."

The speaker invited Webber and the committee to participate in upcoming meetings the Legislature is planning on the priorities for spending more than $600 million from the American Rescue Plan.

"A formal notice will be sent to you following the May legislative session, in accordance with the Open Government Law. It is our goal to prevent a repeat of the CARES Act expenditures, where the input of the Legislature and the people of Guam were largely ignored, resulting in doubt from the people of Guam as to the necessity, prudence, legality, and lack of accounting of some of the expenditures," Terlaje wrote to Webber.