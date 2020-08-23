The Speaker is calling senators into session on Aug. 27 to consider a bill that would cancel this year's primary election.

This morning Speaker Muña Barnes introduced a measure allowing for the cancellation of the upcoming 2020 Primary Election and to allow for mail-in voting.

Last month, the Guam Election Commission stated that they were capable of executing the 2020 Primary Elections however, due to Guam being placed under a stay home order and Pandemic Condition of Readiness I, the Guam Election Commission has informed the Guam Legislature that they are no longer able to carry out an election as planned without putting the lives of thousands of residents at risk, according to a press release from the Speaker's office.

The speaker pointed out the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers.

“In order to keep our healthcare facilities from reaching their breaking point and to ensure the safety of our residents as well as election personnel, we must take action to ensure that safeguards are put in place” she stated. “We also need to be proactive so that in the General Election, residents can feel safe exercising their right to vote and that is why I included a mail-in provision in this measure."

The Congress Building was shut down after a Legislative staffer tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

According to the press release, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the legislative legal counsel, has directed senators not to resume meting in person until Aug. 27.

Due to an Organic Act provision, the Guam Legislature is unable to take action on matters virtually.

“While we are still waiting on test results for all our employees, I commit to calling an Emergency Session on Aug. 27 , 2020 to address this matter," the speaker stated.