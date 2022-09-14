Speaker: Using excess revenue ‘should not jeopardize’ finances

Speaker Therese Terlaje has responded to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's concerns with "so-called excess revenues," essentially telling the governor there should be no issue proceeding with the financing provisions of the budget law.

"I am requesting that there be no delay in implementing these provisions mandated in Public Law 36-107. The Legislature has prioritized these and all other items detailed in the FY 2023 budget bill sent to your office and asks for swift implementation," Terlaje urged Leon Guerrero, while defending senators' funding source for several agencies and programs.

Leon Guerrero signed the fiscal year 2023 governmentwide appropriations act into law Monday, but not without expressing concern over provisions that utilize government revenue collected above projections.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Though my administration is committed to implementing the budget bill, I must express concern about several provisions in the bill that continue the Legislature’s recently adopted practice of appropriating so-called ‘excess revenues.’ Government financial management involves principles and protocols that address complex accounting and cash management realities," Leon Guerrero wrote in her transmittal to the Legislature.

Several factors, such as the status of prior-year payables and delayed expenses accrued, affect whether revenues actually exceed projections. Depending on when revenue is received, it may create a false impression of GovGuam being flush with money, according to the governor.

"By the same token, some revenues are received in subsequent years than the fiscal year in which they are reported, resulting in limited cash flow despite reported ‘excess’ collections. It is for this reason that, time and again, I have cautioned the Legislature against appropriating so-called ‘excess revenues,’ which remain fluid until such time an audit is completed for the period and actual earned revenues are identified," Leon Guerrero wrote.

Terlaje's response Tuesday noted that about $4.9 million in the now-enacted budget law utilizes unaudited fiscal 2022 excess collections.

"Based on the July 2022 Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report (CRER) received on August 22, there is $65,968,245 in General Fund revenues in excess of adopted FY 2022 revenues and there is $35,811,538 in 'net unobligated projected general fund revenue,'" Terlaje said.

It's that $35 million anticipated excess that should be available for appropriation, as mandated in the budget law, Terlaje added.

"Surely, this provides a general fund balance with enough remaining to implement less than $5 million in appropriations for (the cost-of-living allowance), sewer connections, (the Office of Public Accountability), (Guam Ancestral Lands Commission) and charter schools," Terlaje wrote, referring to the agencies and initiatives to which the appropriations will go.

The speaker also reminded the governor of various laws enacted in fiscal 2021 and 2022 that utilized unaudited excess revenues, and were implemented by the governor's administration.

"Over the course of this legislative term, the administration has previously paid several appropriations utilizing either fiscal year 2021 or fiscal year 2022 excess general fund revenues," the speaker wrote. "While the appropriation language used in these previous bills varied, often because of mixed recommendations from (the Department of Administration) and (the Bureau of Budget and Management Research), the sources of funding were unaudited excess general fund revenues."

The bills referenced by Terlaje include those that funded local pandemic financial aid, bolstered lagging special funds, subsidized government agencies and paid for a new round of World War II reparations.

"Picking and choosing instead of funding all of these appropriations would be inconsistent with how FY 2021 and FY 2022 unaudited excess revenue appropriations were handled these last two years," Terlaje wrote. "Immediate implementation of these five appropriations should not jeopardize the financial stability and consistent surpluses that the government has experienced as result of conservative budgets adopted over the last several years."