Speakership, other positions up for grabs

Democratic and Republican senators and senators-elect will hold their respective mid-December formal meetings to start deciding on a speaker, vice speaker, minority leader and other leadership positions for the 36th Guam Legislature, now that the 2020 general election results have been certified.

The Democrats have scheduled their meeting for Dec. 17, according to Democratic Party of Guam Chairwoman Sarah Thomas Nededog.

Thomas Nededog said, as party chairwoman, she will facilitate the selection of the speaker for the 36th Legislature during the meeting. However, whoever is selected as speaker may take over the meeting.

The Democrats will wait for the return of Vice Speaker Telena Nelson from active-duty military status, which ends Dec. 16, before caucusing.

"We want all the incoming Democrat members of the 36th Legislature to be present," Thomas Nededog said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, top senatorial vote-getter Sen. Therese Terlaje and others are not commenting on whether they are vying for leadership positions in the 36th Guam Legislature.

The 36th Legislature will have eight Democrats and seven Republicans. The current Legislature has 10 Democrats and five Republicans.

Republican senators and senators-elect are also preparing to select the minority leader and other officers.

"We should be meeting around the middle of December to discuss positions, as well as other initiatives," Republican Minority Leader Telo Taitague said.

Sen. James Moylan, the second-highest vote-getter among senators, said while he may be interested in seeking the minority leader post, he "will leave it to the incoming caucus to decide, along with other positions within our group."

53% voter turnout

The Guam Election Commission certified the results of the 2020 general election, which show Guam's reported voter turnout going from 52% to 53%.

The difference is the counting of 343 provisional and absentee ballots, based on GEC data.

Of the 55,880 voters registered for the 2020 general election, only 29,377 cast ballots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on GEC's updated data.

In the legislative race, top vote-getter Sen. Therese Terlaje widened her lead when provisional and absentee ballots were counted.

She picked up 215 more votes, from 18,778 to 18,993.

That is the largest number of added votes when absentee and provisional votes were counted and results were certified.

The other incoming members of the 36th Legislature picked up anywhere from 110 to 183 votes after absentee and provisional ballots were counted.

The rankings of the 15 senatorial winners didn't change, but all the individual vote totals went up, based on GEC data:

Sen. Therese Terlaje, from 18,778 to 18,993

Sen. James Moylan, from 17,045 to 17,228

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, from 15,022 to 15,195

Sen. Joe San Agustin, from 14,958 to 15,121

Sen. Mary Torres, from 14,713 to 14,892

Tony Ada, from 13,683 to 13,848

Sen. Amanda Shelton, from 13,409 to 13,571

Sen. Telo Taitague, from 13,310 to 13,468

Frank Blas Jr., from 13,063 to 13,225

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, from 11,700 to 11,850

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, from 11,390 to 11,530

Christopher Duenas, from 11,108 to 11,246

Joanne Brown, from 10,113 to 10,226

Sen. Sabina Perez, from 9,866 to 9,976

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, from 9,637 to 9,774

Pandemic, voter apathy

This year of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Guam's lowest voter turnout in a general election since 1950.

Guam's first congressional delegate runoff election also saw a low voter turnout of 31.06%, which could change when provisional and absentee ballots are counted Dec. 2.

GEC member Jerry Crisostomo had said voter apathy, more than the risks of voting in a middle of a coronavirus pandemic, led to Guam's low voter turnout.