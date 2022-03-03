A man who was caught allegedly spearfishing in the Tumon Bay Marine Preserve Area was arrested over the weekend.

Conservation officers and civilian volunteer conservation officer reservists with the Department of Agriculture spotted the suspect illegally fishing on Sunday around 9:42 p.m. in the Gun Beach area.

Ilon Salcher, 40, of Yigo, was arrested.

Officers also confiscated two homemade rope stringers with metal that held 29 pieces of assorted reef fish, one pair of fins, one mask with a blue snorkel, two LED flashlights, a pair of gloves, and a homemade Hawaiian sling.

“Conservation officers patrol the Marine Preserve Areas to protect fish habitat and our natural resources, for us all,” the department stated in a news release.