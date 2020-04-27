A man in his late 40's or early 50's had been spearfishing on Saturday night when his buddy lost sight of him.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday the E911 center received a call for a missing spearfisherman, said Guam Fire Department spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. According to the caller, he had been spearfishing with the man at Pago Bay.

GFD Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron personnel responded to the call.

An engine unit from Yona and Rescue 1&2 responded. USCG and HSC were also notified and were responding when Rescue personnel located the expired body, inside the reef at Pago Bay, at 10:57 p.m.