Special assistance for veterans March 1

Veterans and transitioning service members can sign up for the Veterans Experience Action Center event for one-on-one personalized assistance on veteran benefits and services coming up on March 1, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA will be hosting the virtual event with Guam officials for all Guam and Northern Mariana Island veterans and their families from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 over the phone.

The event is to help get statuses on claims or sign up for VA health care or other services.

Schedule an appointment to speak directly with the VA and get dedicated one-on-one service. At the time of your appointment, a veterans service officer will call you to kick off your appointment.

Veterans who do not have access to a telephone to receive their VEAC appointment call can visit VA sites where phones will be provided.