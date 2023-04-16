Special education division of GDOE weighs paraeducators

Finances were called into question regarding paraeducators and their best use in the classroom during a roundtable hearing with Guam Department of Education's Division of Special Education officials and senators Thursday night.

“The last 15 months we’ve been working tirelessly to try to improve our delivery of services and try to work with what we have,” Tom Babauta, the acting associate superintendent of special education, said during the roundtable.

Babauta said that the first thing the division wanted to address was the finances – where it stood and where it should be going.

“There was some criticism with our paraeducators not being full-timers,” said Babauta, who noted this has been an issue for more than 10 years. “What we did this year was we did a limited term full-time for all of our paraeducators.”

By implementing professional development opportunities during breaks when students were not in the classroom, he said this kept the teachers working full-time.

“We’re happy to say that even with the 22% (raise), if it were to go through, we’re able to continue for another year,” said Babauta.

According to a division dashboard, budget finances showed that about $15.9 million of federal funds and $3.9 million of local funds are used to fund the positions.

“Right now, we have about 300 school aides that are federally funded and about 15 that are locally funded,” said Babauta. “There’s a little bit of a lopsided disconnect and the feds have kind of come back to us and said, 'Hey, what’s going on there?'”

With this “disconnect,” Babauta said the division is re-evaluating how it utilizes its paraeducators and will conduct assessments to best address the issue.

“How do we use these paraeducators to the maximum advantage for that student? Because, ultimately, what we are looking for is for independence for those students. But what ends up happening though is, if we have too many paraeducators, the students start to get lazy. They don’t work as hard. Sometimes they get confused about who’s supposed to do what,” said Babauta.

According to a chart Babauta presented at the roundtable, in school year 2015-2016, the percentage of students with paraeducators was 16%. In other parts of the U.S., however, they were being used significantly less.

“Arizona it was 7.1%, California it was 8.6%, Hawaii was 9.9%, Nevada was 3.8%, and Washington was 6.5%,” said Babauta.

He said that this trend of doubling continued through to school year 2020, and Guam’s use of paraeducators needed to be looked into.

“Instead of full-time one-to-one all the time, we’re doing an assessment to determine: when do you need an aide, what would the goals and objectives be for having that aide, how can we look at that aide assisting more than one student,” said Babauta.

Babauta said that the division will be conducting work sessions with administrators soon to look at the best models for the proper use of paraeducators.