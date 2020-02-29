Special election about a month away

Ballot placements have been decided for the Democratic candidates of the Yona mayoral special election, taking place on March 28.

The candidates from the Democrats in order on the ballot are:

Ethan Camacho

Christina Perez

Bill Quenga

Edward Terlaje

Roque Estaquio

Cedric Diaz

Franklin Hiton, as the only Republican candidate, did not need to appear for the drawing on Friday afternoon as the Guam Election Commission met to draw names for Yona mayor candidates' placement on the ballot.

They also accepted and ratified the candidates, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

"They also accepted all the nominated precinct officials, poll maintenance workers and district registrars," she added. "They also approved the precinct official handbook because we train on March 17, before the next meeting."

The special election is to fill the vacancy left behind by former Mayor Jesse Blas, who resigned and pleaded guilty to extortion under color of official right.

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection to a drug scheme involving the cluster mailboxes under control of the Yona Mayor’s Office.

FBI and U.S. Postal Service investigators conducted an undercover drug operation using a cooperating defendant involved in a separate federal case.