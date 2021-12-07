Special Mass to be held on the eve of the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen

On eve of Santa Marian Kamalen Archbishop Michael Byrnes will celebrate a special Mass to commence the Archdiocese of Agaña’s phase of a synod on communion, participation and mission.

Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, according to a press release.

The Eucharistic celebration will also serve as the Vigil Mass for the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen and the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. The island's Catholic community celebrate these on Dec. 8.

The Mass will be available via livestream at aganacathedral.org, as well as on the parish Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Catholic Educational Radio KOLG 90.9 FM will air the Mass as well, the press release states.

The Dec. 7 Mass commences an archdiocesan process of discernment and reflection in conjunction with the overall Synod of Bishops with Pope Francis to be held in Rome in 2023. The pope announced this global activity of the Church last Oct. 10 as he celebrated Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

The archdiocese will hold a series of listening sessions islandwide from January to March, open to all people, especially those who feel excluded, the press release adds. Input will be synthesized and reports sent to the Oceania region of bishops in August.

“In this synod we will journey together with a purpose of being more inclusive as we look to our future Church, paying special attention to those on the margins whose concerns and perspective are so often overlooked,” Byrnes said in a letter last Nov. 18. “The three touchstones of this process are communion, participation and mission.”