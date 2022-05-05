Special needs teacher: Kids can rise above expectations

Editor's note: This is part of a series that features each of the six finalists in the Guam Department of Education's Teacher of the Year Award.

Kaiana Mendiola has been a special education teacher for 18 years, but this is the first time she has been nominated for the Guam Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.

“I was completely amazed and shocked ... I am truly honored to have made it this far to be one of the finalists,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola, of Upi Elementary School, teaches reading, language arts, and math to special-needs students from kindergarten to eighth grade within GDOE’s special education department.

“I teach a range of disabilities from autism, specific learning disabilities, multiple disabilities vision, deaf and hard of hearing, just depends on the year, so I have a lot of experience.”

Her experience as a special educator came in handy, especially when schools closed down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I take whatever the standards are for each grade level so that I'm aligned with the general education classroom and then I create either my materials from scratch, or I will buy materials, or I will borrow materials from other teachers if I need to, and I will create my own resources that cater to those standards, and I also use a lot of different methods,” she said.

A lot of research went into modifying her lesson plans to accommodate distance learning.

There's a lot of research and preparation involved in being a special needs teacher, Mendiola said, “but when you see the child understand the material and start to make progress on their specific goals and objectives (it) is a very rewarding experience.”

With the help of a colleague, Mendiola created a hybrid type of learning for her students to get them through distance learning.

Her job also involved getting parents involved and answering their questions. "We would also end up calling or having virtual FaceTime, WhatsApp, I mean any methods to be able to communicate and to connect with them as well, so it was a tag-team effort,” she said.

Mendiola said her students didn’t lose what they learned when schools were shut down and shifted to remote learning.

She said her passion for educating special needs students is just as strong if not stronger compared to when she started her journey as an educator 18 years ago.

“As I went through my classes, I realized that this was an area that I felt empowered and I felt passionate about and wanted to make a difference because I saw that friends – and the students that I was in contact with – were capable of more than what a lot of people expected from them,” Mendiola said.

Her years of practice and exploration, Mendiola said, have kept her "believing that these kids are able to do more than what we think.”

Mendiola thanked her colleagues for helping build her confidence.

“The people that I work with are amazing, and they just really helped support me and they gave me confidence and they just made me feel very very special, and I just thank them all for that,” she said.