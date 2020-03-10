Special Olympics Guam 2020 has been canceled out of COVID-19 concern.

The organization's flagship annual event was scheduled for this Saturday.

However, during a press conference today, officials said the decision to cancel the event out of an abundance of caution.

“As an organization and global movement, the health and safety for our athletes, volunteers, families and community comes first,” officials stated. “There are times when we face unforeseen circumstances that we as an organization take the delicate steps of making proactive and right decisions.”

The Special Olympics committee will be moving forward with preparations for the second quarter sporting events of softball and swimming.