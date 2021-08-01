The Department of Agriculture has issued another special permit for harvesting ti'ao (juvenile goatfish), atulai (scad mackerel) and i'e (juvenile jacks) at Åchang Bay, Piti Bomb Holes marine preserves.

No other fish, seaweed, shellfish or other marine life may be taken, according to the press release.

Fishing is only allowed with hook and line, and talåya through the month of August.

Typically, fishing isn't allowed in preserves except for certain times of the year. Officials, however, in light of the pandemic shutting down businesses and many people losing their jobs, have allowed fishing in these areas for the past year.

Additionally, Tumon has been open for hook and line, as well as talåya fishing, from the shore. Residents who aren't aware of the regulations for allowed catch may call 735-0286/81.

There are rules that have to be followed:

1. Maintain social distancing. The purpose of focusing on the use of talåya and hook-and-line is to protect our community by limiting fishing to a single-person activity.

2. Only the use of talåya nets (cast nets) or hook-and-line for the harvest of, ti’ao, and i’e is allowed from shore for a period from Aug. 1 to 31.

3. I’e and ti'ao harvested shall not be longer than 4-inches long.

4. While fishing for ti’ao, and i’e under this permit, entry into the water is only allowed to retrieve the talåya after casting the net.

5. The harvest of any marine species other than ti’ao, i’e, and atulai, in the preserve is prohibited. Immediate removal and release of non-target species from the net is required.

6. The use of talåya or hook-and-line for ti’ao, and i’e is limited to the hours of 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hook and line from boat for atulai has no time limit.

7. Net dimension of talåya: small enough to prevent gilling of fish. The use of gill nets and other nets are prohibited.

8. The Department of Agriculture’s conservation officers will fully enforce all laws and regulations in the preserve.

9. Fishermen may view the permit at the Piti and Merizo mayors’ offices or at the Department of Agriculture, Division of Aquatics and Wildlife Resources (DAWR).