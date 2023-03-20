Special session on pay raises put on hold

The Guam Legislature has put a hold on today's special session on the pay raise funding measure first proposed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. They will return to debate the bill tomorrow afternoon.

Sen. Chris Barnett made the motion to recess the in consideration of the emergency session scheduled later today, involving a trio of bills related to addressing education facilities.

"It's no secret that we have very critical important business before this body, referencing the call to emergency session that has been granted for 2 p.m. today. We heard over five hours of testimony Friday at a parent teacher organization roundtable that kind of reiterated for a lot of the members present, and even those who weren't, how urgent and important and critical dealing with the situation on the state of our schools is," Barnett said.

"That being said, I know there's much support for pay raises within this body ... However, I feel it is incumbent upon us to deal with the emergency session that is clearly on our plate," Barnett said, before moving to recess until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An objection was raised, but the subsequent vote passed Barnett's motion, with help largely from the Republican caucus. Sen. Sabina Perez also joined in wanting to hold off the special session in favor of today's emergency session.

Speaker Therese Terlaje called the emergency session on Friday, upon urging from Barnett, who leads the legislative committee overseeing education. Barnett and other lawmakers sat with parents, teachers and education officials over several hours that day, discussing concerns for Guam's aging public school facilities.

The governor called for special session on the pay raise funding measure on Sunday.

Leon Guerrero submitted the legislation in early February. It has received a fair amount of pushback - mainly from Republican lawmakers concerned with affordability and whether funding is better spent on other government obligations. But it's also been supported by government workers and managers, including autonomous entities like the University of Guam and Judiciary of Guam, who have since lobbied for funding from the government to implement the raises in their respective institutions.

The bill is intended to fund the implementation of pay raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan and for other entities.

Initially, the measure called for $16 million to be appropriated to the Department of Administration for pay raises to GPP employees by April, but following a public hearing in late February, the measure was amended to about $23.3 million - now including funding for the local courts and other government entities not initially funded.

That led to concerns from Republican lawmakers on the Committee on Rules. The measure failed to place on the agenda for regular session later this month, prompting criticism from the governor and her call for special session over the weekend.

"As I said to you recently, I did not approve the long-overdue adjustments to the General Pay Plan just because I am legally required to do so, though Guam law does in fact require regular review and updates to government pay plans. I approved these adjustments because they are urgently needed to safeguard our schools and protect and promote the public interest," Leon Guerrero said in her letter calling for special session this morning. "It is also the right thing to do."