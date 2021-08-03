With weeks left to pass a budget by a statutory deadline, and hundreds of millions in federal aid yet to be fully accounted for, a substitute spending proposal for the government’s upcoming fiscal year is expected to be unveiled as soon as Friday.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the Legislature’s committee on appropriations, told The Guam Daily Post most lawmakers have been briefed on proposed changes to his initial budget bill, and that the six members who are not a part of his committee would get a similar briefing by Tuesday.

“I honestly believe we’re going to pass a budget by the end of the month," he said.

But lawmakers are forging ahead without a full financial picture for fiscal year 2022.

Adelup has yet to finalize its plans to use more than $600 million in federal aid meant to counteract the pandemic. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has repeatedly stated to media that a spending plan for the bailout won’t be finished until the U.S. Department of Treasury finalizes its rules for states and territories to follow. While a comment period for “interim final rules” closed in late July, the federal agency has published interim guidelines and frequently asked questions from states. Final rules have yet to be released.

Several departments heads in the government of Guam have told lawmakers their budgets would be supplemented with money from the American Rescue Plan. Attempts for the Post to review the funding requests have been denied by the Leon Guerrero administration, which declined to release the documents because they are considered drafts.

“I look at it this way, when the agency showed up and said this is all that they need, because they got a commitment from the governor (to use ARP funds), we kind of wash our hands and leave it to the governor,” San Agustin said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje aired her own concerns with a lack of financial information to her colleagues on the session floor Monday.

During discussion on a bill that would repeal the assessment of business privilege and use taxes on medical equipment and telemedicine technology, Terlaje noted the need to better understand where government of Guam’s finances stand, following the release of a monthly Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report.

“We are just about to go into a budget (session) and we do not know the revenue and how we are going to fund the rest of the government yet. We have not hashed that out,” she said. “In fact, in the last June CRER, which is the report that shows our (collection levels for the Business Privilege Tax) was tracking $24 million below what was expected.”

Terlaje said the revenue deficit can be addressed several ways, either by cutting spending by that much – or by reducing the BPT further “if we don’t need it.”

The report cited by the speaker shows two major discrepancies between current budget projections and actual collections. In addition to the BPT deficit, income taxes saw a $41 million surplus. Overall, the GovGuam has experienced an $11 million revenue surplus in the general fund so far, and administration officials have carried over this figure as the final projected surplus come Sept. 30, which is the last day of the current fiscal year.

“We are continuing as a government to proclaim we need this revenue and we’re concerned because we’re $24 million less. What are we going to be next year? We need to see those numbers in our budget coming up before we decide to not bring in anymore,” Terlaje said during Monday’s session.

General fund at $774M

San Agustin’s substitute bill maintains the current fiscal year’s general fund revenue projection of $774.6 million, he said. Some projected levels for specific funds may be different from the current law, according to the budget chairman, but all the adjustments add up to essentially a status quo spending level.

Tax revenue that has been supported through expiring programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance can be offset or replaced with upcoming federal investments into infrastructure, and new reimbursements for the Earned Income and Additional Child tax credits, he said.

San Agustin said when taken into account, upcoming Congress-approved windfalls, combined with locally-driven efforts to recover the tourism industry may even lead to a mid-year surplus in 2022. But the legislature’s budget chairman said he would rather adjust the GovGuam’s budget to accommodate more revenue, rather than slash spending due to too-optimistic projections.

“I would be more happy if throughout the year, we find out we have more money – if we can give that back to the community in any form we can, because that’s what keeps an economy going: if we take care of the businesses, if we take care of the people of Guam. The government of Guam will take care of itself. But the people of Guam need us. The businesses need us.”

Spending restrictions will also be proposed next year, like a prohibition on locally-funded off-island travel. Although the substitute measure does not freeze increments for classified workers, other incentives like merit bonuses can only be paid if an agency cuts elsewhere in its budget to afford it.

San Agustin said the substitute bill is still being finalized, but his goal is to introduce by Friday. Deliberations on the bill in session would begin next week, he said.