Spending federal aid, investments grow 2021 GDP amid COVID-19

The real gross domestic product for Guam increased 1.1% in 2021 after decreasing 11.4% the prior year, according to new data out of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

"The increase in real GDP reflected increases in personal consumption expenditures, government spending, and private fixed investment. These increases were partly offset by a decline in exports of goods and services. Imports, a subtraction item in the calculation of GDP, increased," the BEA stated.

GDP is the value of the goods and services produced in a territory.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Increases in personal consumption and government spending were supported by federal aid, according to the bureau.

Personal consumption expenditures increased 3.3%, which mostly reflected growth in spending on durable goods, such as motor vehicles. Consumer spending was supported by government assistance provided through federal relief measures, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan, the BEA report stated.

Government spending increased 2.6%, primarily reflecting growth in local government spending, which increased 5.8% in 2021.

"The increase in spending was supported by federal grant revenues, including Coronavirus Relief Fund payments and Education Stabilization Fund payments authorized by the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act," the BEA stated.

Private fixed investment grew the most at 6.8%, reflecting growth in equipment and structures. Private sector projects included retail outlets and multiunit residential developments, the report added.

Exports suffered significantly, however, showing a nearly 50% decrease. But the BEA attributed this to a decline in exports of services, which "consists primarily of spending by visitors."

"Data from the Guam Visitors Bureau arrival summary reports show that visitor arrivals declined 75.8%, reflecting the continued effects of the COVID–19 pandemic," the BEA stated.

Adelup celebrated the GDP announcement.

"The economic impact from COVID that Guam experienced in 2020 could have stalled our progress, but, because our administration quickly stood up programs that put federal recovery funds into the hands of residents and businesses that fueled Guam’s economy, we have realized a strong turnaround in just one year,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said, in the current year, tourism and construction sectors are rebounding "with visitor arrivals up by 251% and the value of construction projects up by $208 million compared to a year ago."

According to the Adelup release, GovGuam chief economist Gary Hiles noted that decisions to maintain federal and local government employment helped contribute to the stability of the GDP recovery.

"He also noted that the acceleration of vendor payments and tax refunds were also a direct stimulus into the economy, as were war claims payments and economic policy moves by the administration, such as refinancing several government bonds at lower interest rates, which saved taxpayers money," the governor's office said in the release.

The private sector was the source of the GDP decline in 2020, according to the BEA report.

"The private sector decreased 18.8%, primarily reflecting a decline in accommodations, food services and amusements. Data from the Guam Visitors Bureau arrival summary reports show that visitor arrivals declined 80.3% in 2020. Wholesale and retail trade also decreased, as nonessential businesses throughout Guam were subject to mandatory reductions in operations due to the COVID–19 pandemic," the bureau stated.

Meanwhile, the government sector grew 1.4%, reflecting growth in compensation for federal government employees. However, total compensation fell from $3.557 billion to $3.526 billion in 2020.

"The $31 million decrease reflected a decline in private-sector compensation. The largest contributor to the decline was accommodations, food services, and amusements," the BEA report stated.