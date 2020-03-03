The Department of Agriculture responded to the second report of a beached whale this year.

Fisheries Biologist, Brent Tibbatts, spent Monday at Matala Beach, which is just south of Talofofo Bay, gathering test samples and assessing the condition of a beached sperm whale that was found by family during a beach gathering on Sunday.

Tibbatts said the whale was badly decomposed with a lot of shark damage.

“There was a section there that was 4.7 meters in length, or roughly 15-16 feet,” said Tibbatts. “There was probably another 5 feet of the whale that was missing.”

The biologist said it is too difficult to say exactly how long the whale had been on the beach but he estimates the whale had been stranded for about a week.

Tibbatts measured the carcass and obtained tissue samples as well as vertebrae and some of the blubber and meat that will be frozen and sent to a marine lab at the University of Hawaii.

“The lab will be able to determine if there was any signs of disease of toxins and can determine possible aging of the animal and also to confirm species identification,” he said.

While visiting the area, Tibbatts also discovered five vertebrae of a larger whale that must have washed ashore. He estimated, based on the bones conditions, that the vertebrae belonged to a much larger whale and they had been on the beach for a year or longer because they were completely dried out and had no smell.

Tibbatts said there have been 41 stranded whales reported since 1980. In January they found a beached whale at Ritidian.

“One a year doesn’t seem to be unusual for us,” he said. “It’s interesting but not cause for alarm. I hope that now that we’ve got two this year, I hope that’s it for the year.”

When asked if the two recent cases could have been a result of sonar use by the U.S. Navy, Tibbatts said he wasn’t sure as the Navy does not release its schedule for sonar.

He mentioned a new scientific study published in February, which noted a correlation between the Navy’s use of sonar and the number of stranded beaked whales in the region.

Tibbatts said the Department of Agriculture provided data for the study on the beaked whales, but there was not a review of the impact on sperm whales.

Residents are advised not to approach a beached whale as they may carry diseases and can be a health risk.

Residents are urged to contact the Department of Agriculture 735-0289 or the Guam Police Department’s non-emergency line to contact conservation officers.