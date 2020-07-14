A man who stands accused of selling Spice, a synthetic cannabis, will have to wait at least another month to find out what will happen with his case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Bantasar Kosi’s case was heard before Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

His wife and co-defendant, Marikita Simion, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7, and she could be deported to Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

It was said in court that Kosi will have to wait until after his wife is sentenced to find out his next steps.

He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 10.

In April 2018, a Guam Crime Stoppers tip led police to Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT officers raiding the couple’s unit at the Hemlani Apartments and found 469 grams of Spice and assorted ledgers, court documents state. Police also found a loaded revolver and $11,077 cash in Simion's purse.

Kosi reportedly admitted he has been dealing Spice for about a year, and that he would receive $100 packages of the drug from an off-island source. He would then roll the drug into cigarettes and sell them for $5 to $10, returning a $200 profit, court documents state.

Kosi said the guns were found several months prior to their arrest on Harmon Loop Road, and that he gave one to his wife for protection while dealing the drug, court documents state.