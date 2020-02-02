Max Myongki Ahn, a convicted Spice dealer, has admitted that he left Guam and got on a flight to California without the permission of the federal court.

He appeared with his attorney, Peter Perez, in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

Ahn faces seven months of home confinement and 36 months of supervised release after admitting to violating his probation.

Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. will send his sentencing recommendation to the chief judge.

Perez said he will make a request to have Ahn serve his time in California.

In August 2019, Ahn told the Adult Probation Office that he wanted to relocate to Orange County, California, to reunite with family.

The former owner of Gallop USA and Max's Smoke Shop was caught selling Spice after a drug raid in 2013.

In November 2016, Ahn was charged with "unlawful use of the mail to facilitate the distribution of controlled substance analogues."

He was subsequently found guilty and signed a plea deal.