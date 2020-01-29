Spice dealer might represent himself in court

Max Myongki Ahn will have to think about whether he really wants to represent himself in the District Court of Guam.

The convicted Spice dealer was taken back into custody last October after being accused of leaving the island without court permission, which violates the conditions of his probation.

The former owner of Gallop USA and Max's Smoke Shop was caught selling Spice after a drug raid in 2013.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Tuesday. It was said in court that his attorney David Lujan has withdrawn from the case.

What is Spice? Spice is a mix of herbs (shredded plant material) and laboratory-made chemicals with mind-altering effects. It is often called “synthetic marijuana” or "fake weed" because some of the chemicals in it are similar to ones in marijuana. But its effects are sometimes very different from marijuana, and often much stronger. Source: drugabuse.gov

Attorneys Peter Perez and Ed Han showed up to the hearing for Ahn, but told the court they have not yet engaged in any discussion with him about his case.

Judge Manibusan told Ahn that he has a constitutional right to be represented by an attorney and gave him a couple of days to decide if he wants to proceed without any legal representation.

"I need time to think," Ahn said through an interpreter in the courtroom.

Last August, Ahn told the U.S. Probation Office that he wanted to relocate to Orange County, California, to reunite with family. Ahn had said he was no longer employed on Guam and had options available for work in California. The probation officer told him he is not authorized to travel or relocate without permission from the court.

The probation office reported that Ahn failed to report in the first week of October.

Investigators learned he got on a flight to Los Angeles, California.

Ahn could have his probation revoked. He is scheduled back in court on Jan. 31.

In November 2016, Ahn was charged with "unlawful use of the mail to facilitate the distribution of controlled substance analogues." He was subsequently found guilty and signed a plea deal.