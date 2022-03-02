Fans from across the island swooned after a photo circulated on social media on Wednesday confirming that actor Tobey Maguire, who is most known for his role in the Spider-Man superhero movies, is in Guam.

The image showed Maguire talking a selfie with a staff member at the Dusit Beach Resort in Tumon.

He was in Guam with “The Great Gatsby” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Guam Daily Post welcomed DiCaprio to the island with a hafa adai, but he declined to be interviewed.

But one little fan didn’t shy away from pointing out the actor when he spotted Maguire walking along the beach on Wednesday afternoon.

“I said let’s go talk to him. I kept saying that and then we put on a mask, and we went to meet him and took a picture with him,” said 3-year-old Elijah Forrest. “I saw him in the movies. I saw the real him.”

Elijah was with his family enjoying a day at the hotel pool.

“My son, Elijah, was the motivation for us to go say hi because he is a big fan of Spider-Man,” said Sarah Forrest. “It was really special to see him have that moment and Tobey was really sweet. I didn’t ask to take a photo because I didn’t want to draw attention to him, and then he actually came and found us at the pool and asked to take one. So that was really sweet of him. That was very nice and my son got a really big kick out of it so that was really awesome.”

She chuckled as she was unaware the man in the hat walking with Maguire was DiCaprio.

Other fans who caught the image posted online were spotted walking around the hotel property hoping to get a glimpse and even an autograph from the two actors.

“We just decided to come,” said one fan.

“She called me and said it was urgent. I just got ready and left,” her friend said.

The two are big fans of DiCaprio.

“It gives me hope that other celebrities might come here,” the fan said.

Before the two Hollywood stars headed up to their rooms inside the hotel elevator, they were greeted with fist bumps and a gift to share a bit of island hospitality.

“I see they were very chill cause they stopped the elevator door from closing to acknowledge us,” said Tony Sayama of Guam Peeps and Guam funny memes. “We handed the gift to Leo, and Tobey said, ‘thank you.’ Short encounter but it was worth it.”

Sayama was also joined by another fan, Daryl Garcia, who said his hands were shaking even several minutes after he met the celebrities.

“I was shaking because I am a big fan,” said Garcia. “The original Spider-Man is one of my favorite movies. When I saw the photo, I couldn’t believe he was on island. I lost my bananas. But I got to fist bump him.”

It’s unclear why Maguire and DiCaprio were on island, but there are talks that they are traveling to work on an environmental project in the region.