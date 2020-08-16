Monica Pido and her husband made sure they got to vote before Guam's two-week return to the highest level of social restrictions because of increased COVID-19 cases.

"When we learned the governor announced PCOR1 by Sunday, we said we should vote before that happens," she said Saturday morning. "We're walk-ins. The early voting process is very smooth, and the staff are very professional."

Victor Cruz and his wife Edna Cruz, of Talofofo, said they were able to vote early and it took only about five minutes.

"It's a different process. We don't have to be in a crowd or in a line. It's much safer, and faster. There are less distractions, too, because you don't have that many people around," Victor Cruz told The Guam Daily Post.

They wore "I Voted" stickers right after voting at the Guam Election Commission.

"I guess we should be proud and people get to see the sticker and maybe encouraged to vote early, too," Edna Cruz said.

They were among the 106 early voters on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That was the highest number for a weekend voting.

GEC, in fact, saw a spike in early voting from Thursday to Saturday, ahead of Sunday morning's return to PCOR1.

Friday's 168 was a record-breaking number of early voters in a single day since the start of in-office absentee voting on July 30, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Thursday saw 144 early voters.

Prior to the governor's announcements last week of a possible return to PCOR1 or PCOR2, the number of early voters during weekdays averaged about 75 to 80 a day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order allows early voting by appointment to continue even during PCOR1, and Guam's primary election will be held as scheduled on Aug. 29.

"We're not going to turn away any registered voter during PCOR1," Pangelinan said in an interview at the site of curbside voting Saturday morning.

GEC commissioners will meet Monday night and among items for discussion is the early voting during PCOR1.

Pangelinan encourages voters to call GEC to make an appointment to vote early, at 477-9791.