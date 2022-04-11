Spike in violent crimes prompts watch groups to step up vigilance

The recent uptick in violent crimes throughout the island has local neighborhood watch groups stepping up efforts to keep their villages safe.

One area that has seen a noticeable increase in criminal activity is Dededo.

“During these times, we can never be too careful or too careless,” said Omar Baldemor, who is involved in the neighborhood watch group in Dededo. “We always aim to be watching to protect ourselves and our neighbors.”

He said plans are being made to determine how the group can create a safer neighborhood for all.

“There was a plan to coordinate with Guam Crime Stoppers to discuss what we can do as a community to be more well aware, being more alert, more vigilant. I do know there were talks about village safety officers, like they have VSO’s in Tumon and the parks,” he said.

Baldemor reminded the community to remain vigilant, as not everyone is actively involved in the group chats set up on WhatsApp and Facebook.

“We do have neighbors in our area that keep to themselves and wouldn’t know what is happening or that maybe right next door that a house is being robbed and they are kept out of the loop. However, we have neighbors who are there and see the things that’s going on,” he said. “So, it’s very important that we always keep each other alert and active. We always try to tell our chat groups to keep the chatter to what it’s meant for. It’s not that we discourage them, but we try to let them know if they see something, to always report it.”

After hearing of officer-involved shootings, sudden child deaths, riots and more, Baldemor said he believes the Guam Police Department is doing its best with limited resources.

“There are people who will give them the appraisal or the hand clap. Then, there are people who will criticize their actions. For me, who has relatives in law enforcement, I always want to say that they have families, too, and they want to go home,” he said.

Baldemor also reminded the public to remember to report suspicious activity before deciding to post it on social media.

“I just think Guam is catching up with the times. You hear about it in the news in the mainland. We think it may not happen here because we are such a community and an island where everybody knows everybody. However, I do feel now is the time to be more aware of everything going on around us and not to take it too lightly.”