Spiritual healer acquitted in sexual assault case

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority police officer, has been acquitted of charges that he sexually assaulted a woman known to him in January 2020.

It took the jury about two days to deliberate after several weeks of trial before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

San Nicolas was found not guilty of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His family was emotional during the reading of the verdict inside the courtroom.

"Ko San Nicolas is extremely grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of this case," said defense attorney Jay Arriola. "They spent many, many hours during this holiday season giving their attention and time to hearing the people's case. We are pleased that the jury system has worked. Mr. San Nicolas has always expressed his innocence as to these charges."

Allegations

After a Jan. 4, 2020, campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, San Nicolas allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to whom he had offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He was accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating, "This is good. The spirits would want this," court documents state.

During the trial, the defense argued that the incident appeared to be consensual, claiming that it was the victim who reached out to San Nicolas multiple times prior to the alleged assault.

San Nicolas faces similar charges in a separate case after a second woman told police he sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020, court documents state.