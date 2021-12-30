Spiritual healer acquitted of sexually assaulting woman

Frank “Ko” San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority police officer, has been acquitted of the charges that accused him of sexually assaulting a woman known to him in January 2020.

It took the jury about two days to deliberate after several weeks of trial before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

He was found not guilty of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

San Nicolas' family was emotional inside the courtroom during the reading of the verdict.

Allegations

After a Jan. 4, 2020 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, San Nicolas allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to whom he had offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He was accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating, "This is good. The spirits would want this," court documents state.

During the trial, the defense argued that the incident appeared to be consensual, claiming that it was the victim who reached out to San Nicolas multiple times prior to the alleged assault.

San Nicolas still faces similar charges in a separate case after a second alleged victim told police the defendant sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020, court documents state.