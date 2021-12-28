A jury will hear closing arguments in the trial against a suruhanu, or local spiritual healer, and former Port Authority police officer accused of sexually assaulting at least two women.

Trial has been ongoing for a couple of weeks for defendant Frank “Ko” San Nicolas, 51, before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

San Nicolas will not testify.

Both parties have rested their cases.

Closing arguments will be made today before the jury begins deliberations.

Indicted

San Nicolas was indicted on two separate but related cases in November 2020.

One case handed down on Oct. 29, 2020 charged San Nicolas with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The second indictment includes charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as misdemeanors.

San Nicolas was fired from his position as a police officer with the Port Authority of Guam on Aug. 24, 2020, after his arrest.

After a Jan. 4, 2020 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, San Nicolas allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to whom he had offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He was accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating, "This is good. The spirits would want this," the prosecution alleged in court documents.

A second alleged victim told police the defendant sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020, court documents state.