Split verdict in teen sex assault: Jury finds defendant guilty on one count, not guilty on another

A verdict has been reached in the case involving the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at a drink-out party when the three male defendants were 18 years old and not of legal drinking age.

The jury found Vianney Hosei, guilty of charge one, count one of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. But on charge one, count two of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he was found not guilty.

Hosei was also found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

The sexual assault was recorded and disseminated on social media.

Hosei was the only defendant who stood trial. The two others Burton Borja and Dwayne Piyelit, entered plea deals for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Another teen Joleen Rankin, plead guilty in connection with disseminating the video on social media.

The defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

Hosei had just graduated from George Washington High School and had enlisted in the Navy when his arrest cut his career goal short.

He will be under house arrest while waiting for his sentence.

The jury entered into deliberations on Monday after hearing three days of witnesses' testimony. By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the jury reached a verdict.

The defense has painted the victim as an alleged active participant in group sex.

The split verdict does not make any sense, said Hosei's attorney, alternate public defender Peter Santos.

Santos said it's an illogical possibility to conclude that the victim was physically helpless.

"It's illogical for any jury to come to a guilty verdict on one and not the other because it's happening at the same time. So there's a problem, and I also asked to set aside the verdict based on what I perceived as prosecutorial misconduct," said Santos.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio argued against the claim. She said, "Actually, Mr. Santos is the one conflating what mentally defective and mentally incapacitated and physically helpless is."

She contended that the definition of mentally defective is the involuntary consumption of alcohol.

"So I wasn't using that definition because that's the definition based on case law that follows our statute. Now physically helpless depends on, for any other reason is physically unable to communicate an unwillingness to an act, and I believe that my comments were in keeping of your honor's second denial of his motion for judgment of acquittal – it doesn't bar intoxication as a factor they consider," said Tenorio.

Because the prosecution's theory is legally impermissible, according to Santos, the government amended the indictment to remove mental incapacitation. The government then pursued the charges against Hosei under the theory of the victim being physically helpless.

"We were barred from using the definition of mental incapacitation in our closing arguments. However, the prosecutor, knowing that mental incapacitation was not available, continued to use that to argue and fit it under physical helplessness. That's exactly the Finely case in Minnesota, which was overturned. So I believe that we're going to appeal this if the verdict stands and our Supreme Court will address this," said Santos.

Tenorio pointed out that Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte provided jury instruction on the matter; she believes the jury complied because they took long to deliberate.

By law, physically helpless is defined as a person who was unconscious, asleep, or for any other reason physically unable to communicate unwillingness to act, said Santos.

"It's logically impossible to arrive at a conclusion of physically helpless based on just saying someone was too drunk. If they're still able to move, do things and communicate, in this case, the victim did communicate," said Santos.

Tenorio argued against the verdict being illogical. She said, "the court is not going to second guess what is illogical and what could be illogical verdicts."

Judge Iriarte said she would need to research the arguments regarding an illogical verdict.

Santos said his client is confused by the verdicts handed down but wasn't surprised.

"He was confused by the verdict as well," said Santos.

Santos said split verdicts are a problem.