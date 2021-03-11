Spring break sessions will teach kids self-empowerment

Local sixth graders can use part of their spring break to connect with their peers and learn leadership skills. Isa-ta PREP PATHway, a federally funded project under WestCare Pacific Islands, is putting on workshops beginning later this month.

Program coordinator Leslie Estrella said their curriculum focuses on prevention through education meant to increase teens' self-empowerment.

"That reduces risk factors at an earlier age to prevent teen pregnancies and (sexually transmitted infections). We're so used to responding – we're reactive. What do we do when they're pregnant? What do we do when my kids already tried drugs, when they're sexually active," she said. "The main focus is to teach them refusal skills, how to identify their personal limits and boundaries, what healthy relationships are – and it's also focused on how to prevent risky behaviors. Each grade is at a different behavioral, social and emotional growth level. What's great about this curriculum is that it's tailored to that – a sixth grader is very different from an eighth grader."

For the past six years, the project has partnered with Guam's public school system, expanding into offering 12-week sessions at Agueda Johnston, Jose Rios, F.B. Leon Guerrero and L.P. Untalan middle schools. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to these campus-based events in 2020.

"Last semester was very heartbreaking for all of us," Estrella said. Though hundreds of students typically attend the workshops, she said this year "we just really want to reach a good 40 or a good 20."

The program tested out remote options over the Christmas break, offering a single, half-day workshop to students.

"It was successful. We had a small numbers of kids, but the reviews we received from them were great."

That effort is expanding with spring break sessions scheduled from March 29 to April 2 in the afternoon. Parents of sixth graders can register their child for free by messaging @westcare.pi on Instagram, emailing raven.saville@westcare.com or by calling 687-5605.

A gift certificate to Pay-Less Supermarkets will be given for participating, and students can also win incentives from Mighty Purple Café and Infusion Coffee & Tea.

Estrella said the event will touch on how to make appropriate decisions and improve communication skills with their peers.

"If you tap into their hidden leadership potential, you build that awareness of what's positive around them, as well as identifying what negative behaviors surround them," she said.

The last day to register for the Be-Leaf In Yourself workshops is March 24. Parents will also be asked to arrange to pick up session materials like workbooks and other supplies.