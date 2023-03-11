SSHS gets 'D' rating

Simon Sanchez High School received a “D” rating from the Department of Public Health and Social Services in its first physical inspection since Nov. 15, 2016. In 2016, the Yigo school was given a "C" grade.

The inspection comes on the heels of statements made by Sen. Chris Barnett, chair of the Guam Legislature's education committee, who disclosed the campus was infested with rats. He made the assertion over a month ago at a public hearing with DPHSS.

Although the report indicated it was a regular inspection, it was the first time the public school facility had been formally assessed by Public Health officials in a little over six years.

Health inspectors looked at various facilities within the school campus and observed several violations, according to their report.

In addition to rodent droppings, inspectors found live and dead cockroaches, body parts, cockroach droppings and cockroach eggs. Rat droppings were found on window sills, in classrooms, in restrooms, and even on the floor by a teacher’s desk. The presence of termites also was detected in the science wing and several classrooms.

Inspectors also noted windows were not secured properly.

“Windows that open to the outer air shall be screened effectively to prevent entry of pests, and windows shall be kept clean and in good repair to prevent physical hazards and to promote the overall sanitary condition of the school,” the DEH inspection report stated, referring to the standards the school is supposed to uphold.

Inspectors also found safety issues, such as water leaking from ceilings, wall junctions cracked and holes in walls in various classrooms.

These violations and others resulted in 66 demerits and a “D” grade, which would normally result in the closure of a health-regulated establishment.

"There is no enforcement action that DPHSS can take if SSHS does not correct the violations by the 'recommended' dates," DPHSS spokesperson Grace Bordallo told The Guam Daily Post.

During the public hearing last month, Thomas Nadeau, DPHSS chief environmental health officer, said Simon Sanchez High needed to be shut down in order to mediate all of its issues, but school closures can’t be enforced until 2024, per DPHSS rules and regulations for compliance.

While a bill under consideration by senators could change the time frame and possibility of immediate closure, currently the school has until June 11, 2024, to come into compliance.

SSHS has been in such disrepair that years ago, during former Gov. Eddie Calvo's second term, local officials announced plans to rebuild the school. That effort has been stalled repeatedly by a lack of funding and procurement issues. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the island's succeeding chief executive, began her second term this year.