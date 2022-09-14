SSHS investigating after-school fight that sent student to hospital

A violent incident, captured in a clip circulating on social media, that caused a minor to be taken to the hospital, and involving students from Simon A. Sanchez High School, is under investigation, according to Guam Department of Education officials.

“It is under investigation by the (SSHS) administration,” said Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations.

A reader-submitted video showed a shirtless, barefoot boy with jean shorts approaching another boy wearing a red hoodie in the middle of the street.

Then, the shirtless boy kicked and punched the boy in the red sweatshirt, asking him “where you going, par,” as the other student was walking away, near the road.

The boy who was physically assaulted responded, “I never did anything, par.”

The incident is believed to have occurred after classes ended Thursday just outside the northern campus in Yigo.

The student who was assaulted was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident because “he was covered in blood,” said a source speaking to The Guam Daily Post who wished to remain anonymous.

A report was filed with the Guam Police Department, according to GDOE.

“Guardians came to the school to inform Principal (Carla D.) Masnayon,” Cruz said. “She was the one who urged them to report the matter to GPD.”

The high school is addressing the matter, despite the situation occurring outside of school hours and off campus.

“Though it happened after school and happened in their neighborhood, the school administrators feel that it important to resolve these matters, as it may escalate at the school site,” Cruz said. “Counseling and parent-student meetings with the administrators are typically conducted to ensure that the matter is resolved and does not escalate.”

The island’s public school system does not tolerate this type of behavior, Cruz told the Post.

“GDOE has zero tolerance against violence, bullying and harassment,” Cruz said. “Individuals involved will be dealt with according to Board Policy 409 relative to bullying and harassment.”

GDOE could not confirm whether the boy who caused harm was a student, the condition of the boy assaulted or whether the injured boy returned to classes.