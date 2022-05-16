SSHS student makes Top 10 in coding competition

Simon Sanchez High School student Paul Coliflores has big plans for his future as an entrepreneur. At 17 years old, he stepped out of his comfort zone to compete for a second time in the "Your Voice is Power" competition and has made it to the Top 10 in the first round.

The coding competition revolves around the world of computer science through the real-world exploration of how music, coding and entrepreneurship can be tools to advance racial justice.

The competition through Amazon Future Engineer was built in collaboration with education equity nonprofit Yellow. Students channel their project-based learning into an original remix of Pharrell’s song “Entrepreneur” – a celebration of Black entrepreneurship – using Python, a computer programming language. New this year, students can also write code to remix and include the songs “Underdog” by Alicia Keys and “New Normal” by Khalid as part of their original creations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coliflores chose to explore Pharell’s “Entrepreneur” and Alicia Keys “Underdog,” after feeling like the underdog in the competition. He began remixing Pharell’s song during last year’s competition. The remix from acoustic instrumentals to electronic dubstep earned him a spot in the Top Ten last year.

“Last year I didn’t know much about the competition. I just wanted to join it for fun. So I used a mirage of electronic sounds and just had a go, was chaotic and had fun with it. I turned to a set of really confusing songs all mashed them together and made them sound like electronic dub step,” Coliflores said.

While the song earned him a Top 10 spot, he admitted that the message - to enjoy the journey, needed work.

“This year, though, I had properly prepared my messaging and I’m exploring Pharrell’s 'Entrepreneur' and Alicia Keys’ 'Underdog.' They both have uplifting genre and this year I remixed it into a hard trap which is the opposite of upbeat because it makes you feel like a villain,” he said.

This year’s competition focuses on advancing equality, using that theme Coliflores dropped different beats to make his message clear.

“I made it sound like hard trap where there are parts it can feel all goody two shoes and feel good and then after words there’s a bass drop or hard drop where the song turns into a complete evil trap,” said Coliflores who used the opposing beats to signify the ups and downs in life.

“I wanted to make my message clear that sometimes life can give you the worst of the worst, but if you persevere you’ll see that there’s always a rainbow after the storm and everything bad that happens there’s also good that follows after,” Coliflores said.

This year the remix took Coliflores back to his original plan for the competition.

“Last year when I met with the creators of the competition I originally stated I wanted to remix it through hard trap because it's my preferred and what I love. This year I decided to go all out, trying to remix it into hard trap. Right now it sounds really good but I plan to make it extremely better in the future,” he said.

Coliflores is one of 10 top finalists in the first round, earning the spot brought back the excitement he felt in his first year of competition.

‘This is unreal’

“The first year when I was in the Top 10 I was like what’s going on, this is unreal, especially because it wasn’t what I expected. Coliflores said. “This is a U.S. mainland, international competition, if you were to look at it from my perspective it’s like I am the underdog. I come from Guam, which is not very talked about in America and they even forget us sometimes. I felt I showed them something we are capable of.”

The competition is based on civil rights and he hopes one day Guam is recognized. Making it to the Top 10 last year gave him the confidence boost he needed to compete again this year.

“This year was like the same before, I did work my butt off. It’s purely my effort that got me through to the Top 10 last year was like a chance. My love for coding already was well before this but after the first time I won I felt like my interest just exploded,” he said.

In fact, he wants to continue on a career path in the field of Computer Science and has big plans to be an entrepreneur.

“I am going to try to start a business. The premise of the competition was to make future engineers.” He said, “I plan to be an entrepreneur in terms of what I want to one-day achieve and if I win this competition I can achieve that dream faster.”

While his business idea is a secret, he did share that it would be related to computer science.

“I do plan to start developing a product. It is in the field of computer science, but I can’t really get into it,” he said. “I hope that if my voice gets heard in this competition I hope that someday Guam Department of Education can look into the talent pool that we have in computer science. They can develop it by funding more computer science courses at other schools, because if I was able to win other schools can also compete n a world class competition. I hope GDOE develops the computer science field because there’s a lot of potential here.”

He plans to take AP computer science A and AP computer science principles next school year.

Coliflores along with fellow classmate, Noah Abrenilla, will advance to the second round. At the end of the competition five students will win a $5,000 scholarship or a grant to start a business. The grand prize winners will be announced in August.