Government officials and advocates for the U.S. territories celebrated expansions of Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid for residents of the territories included in the proposed Build Back Better economic package President Joe Biden unveiled Friday.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said securing SSI for the territories was a major breakthrough.

"This is something we've been working on since day one of when we took office, and we're just so happy to see the language was able to make its way into this negotiated package," he said during a meeting with media on Friday.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and the Democratic Party of Guam also responded positively to the expansions of SSI and Medicaid.

SSI grants cash assistance to children and adults with disabilities.

The language in the Build Back Better Act would provide a measure of parity for residents of Guam and other U.S. territories, who are currently ineligible for SSI simply because of where they live.

The constitutionality of that distinction also is the subject of upcoming oral arguments in the U.S. Supreme Court, in the case of United States v. Vaello Madero, who sued the federal government in 2017 after his SSI benefits ceased when he moved from New York to Puerto Rico.

If the language becomes law, it could mean monthly SSI benefits of up to $794 for more than 300,000 residents in the U.S. territories, according to Equally American, an organization tackling discrimination against the territories and their residents.

The Build Back Better Act also includes federal Medicaid match funding of 83% for Guam and other territories. This means the island would have to front just a 17% share of costs under Medicaid for the federal government to cover the rest.

The federal/local share for Medicaid is based on the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage for the state or territory.

While Guam's share has more recently fallen into the range of 20% or below, thanks to various pieces of federal legislation, it has historically been set at 45%. Moreover, the island's Medicaid allotment has historically been capped at about $19 million to $20 million, although changes to Guam's FMAP also included a lifting of that cap. Because these changes were not permanent, there is concern that Guam will revert to the more costly figures, allowing the island to fall off what is often called the Medicaid cliff.

San Nicolas said language in the Build Back Better Act pushes the 83% federal matching rate, which was first set in 2020, into an eight-year basis.

"Which puts it in line with how often Medicaid gets reviewed and reauthorized in Congress throughout the country, ... so we're confident that it's going to be basically a permanent fix to our Medicaid situation," he added.

The delegate also said the expanded Medicaid match comes with an increase in the Medicaid cap, but he did not have that exact figure Friday.

Other potential benefits for Guam in the Build Back Better Act include infrastructure funding, specifically for a new hospital. The island also potentially may receive $31 million in community development block grants, $45 million in highway funding, $9.6 million from the public housing capital fund, $27.5 million in home investment partnerships and $18.7 million from the National Housing Trust Fund.

All three housing funds will be eligible for low-income housing projects, which should let Guam "dramatically" increase its housing inventory, according to San Nicolas.

Guam also is eligible to apply for a $3.5 billion pool of funding intended for senior citizen housing and housing for individuals with disabilities.

For school infrastructure funding, Guam is looking at an estimated $150 million, San Nicolas said. Guam also will have an extension of the child tax credit for another year, as well as increased support for child care.

There is one potential casualty in the federal package - $20 million in bus shelter funding.

"Unfortunately, as part of the reduction in the price tag of the overall package, the Congress cut out all of the member-designated projects, ... and, unfortunately, it looks like the $20 million bus shelter component might not be in the final component," San Nicolas said.

Voting on the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives has been suspended until next week. San Nicolas said there may be some additional components that certain members of Congress still want entertained, as well as additional clarifications that some members want in order to strengthen their support for the measure.

"I want to say that we have the votes to move the legislation forward, and I also want to say that we can confidently expect what we already have in there to be retained, ... but there is still some headwinds and we're working through those headwinds, and that is why the voting has not been concluded yet," San Nicolas said.