SSI case receives support from organizations

More than a dozen amicus briefs have been filed to support a case surrounding federal law that denies Supplemental Security Income to residents of Puerto Rico.

Other U.S. territories, including Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa, are also ineligible for the benefit, which provides cash assistance to children and adults with disabilities. The distinction means that eligible American citizens who move to territories like Guam lose this benefit, and disabled residents of territories are denied assistance granted to other citizens with the same disability.

Vaelleo Madero sued the federal government in 2017 after his SSI benefits ceased when he moved from New York to Puerto Rico. His case is now being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Equally American, a group that advocates for legal parity for U.S. territories, was among the organizations that filed briefs in support of Madero.

"Denying some of the most vulnerable citizens critical federal benefits based solely on where they happen to live isn't just wrong, it's unconstitutional," said Neil Weare, president of Equally American. "No other American community would accept this kind of discrimination, and residents of the territories shouldn't have to, either."

Other supporting briefs were submitted from the AARP, Public Benefits Scholars, the Puerto Rican government and a group of advocacy organizations that includes Guam Legal Services Corp.

The group said the U.S. Department of Justice has until Sept. 29 to respond to arguments made by Madero and the amicus briefs. Oral arguments have not been scheduled, but are expected in December or January.