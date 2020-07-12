Two women who agreed to take the federal government to court are being called heroes for standing up for their rights and the rights of others – and while they understand the recent victory may be challenged, they'll take this win, according to attorney Rodney Jacob.

"The real thing that's so great about this is, in the truest sense, justice prevailed," Jacob said. He said the case has implications for the thousands of qualifying senior citizens and people with disabilities on Guam who could "gain dignity and some level of independent living" with the help of Supplemental Security Income benefits.

"The decision technically is about Katrina, but the decision said the United States cannot discriminate ... against residents of Guam," he said. "I believe everyone is entitled to it."

Jacob said he's seen estimates from 8,000 to as many as 24,000 people who qualify for the benefits living on Guam.

"The real heroes here are Katrina and Leslie Schaller, and their sister Kim Fegurgur," Jacob said.

When she and Jacob told Katrina they won the case, "she had a huge smile," Fegurgur said, noting from the start, Katrina understood this case would help the people of Guam.

She said, "I just want to help people," according to Fegurgur.

"Her disease has really progressed, so she's having a harder time. But she's doing this not just for herself but for the people of Guam, which is amazing," Fegurgur added.

Jacob said he's anticipating the government will file an appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but he's optimistic.

"I believe that the Constitution stands with the decision that the District Court made and the Constitution will prevail. This is the absolutely right decision, it's a long time coming. I'm confident the Ninth Circuit will see it that way," he said. "And I will tell you this, if the Ninth Circuit disagrees and reverses this decision, we are going to take it to the United States Supreme Court."

SUBHED:

The decision

On June 19, the District Court of Guam handed down a decision that said denying Supplemental Security Income benefits to people who would otherwise qualify but don't simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.

"The court finds that there is no rational basis for excluding plaintiff from receiving SSI benefits based solely on her residency in Guam," the judge stated.

Katrina and her twin sister Leslie Schaller both have lived with myotonic dystrophy since birth. It's a debilitating, degenerative genetic disorder that severely inhibits muscle function and other critical aspects of daily life.

Both were able to avail of SSI while they were in Pennsylvania. But when their mom passed away, a decision needed to be made. Leslie, who is more independent, was able to remain in Pennsylvania with assisted-living programs via her SSI benefits. Katrina needed more help.

"Leslie still gets SSI because she lives (in Pennsylvania). Katrina had it but was cut off because she moved to Guam," Jacob said. "There's no family member anywhere in the world except for Kim who lives in Sinajana. And so what was the family going to do? Katrina moved here to be under the care of Kim and John. And had to give up SSI. Can you imagine those kinds of choices families have to make to care for their loved one?"

Challenging the law

The SSI law limits benefits to American citizens who live "in the United States," which is defined in the law as being the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but not Guam.

In December 2018, two complementary federal cases were filed on behalf of each sister simultaneously on Guam and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, challenging that law.

Jacob is a family friend of Kim and John Fegurgur. He said when he heard about the situation, he was floored.

"A lightning rod hit me. I said, 'Oh my gosh, this case,' because the only place that Katrina and Leslie could go is a territory where you can't get the program and that they would get cut off," he said. "Is there a brother in California? Nope. The only person in the world who could take them lives in Sinajana."

Jacob said they were lucky to get some help from people including Mike Williams, who "has a heart as big as the Pacific."

"These arguments that were prepared, drafted and asserted forcefully by our co-council in Washington, D.C., Mike Williams and Susan Bailey, who are incredible human beings. When I told them (about the judgement), they said, 'Please don't thank us. Thank Katrina and Leslie for letting themselves be lawyered and doing something that greatly impacts society.'"