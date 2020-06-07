The S.T.O.P. Violence Against Women program at the Church of St. Anthony and St.Victor, commonly known as St. Anthony's Church, in Tamuning is providing training on sexual assault to clergy, teachers and parishioners.

S.T.O.P. stands for Services, Training, Officers and Prosecutors. It is federally funded under a grant awarded to the Governors Community Outreach Office from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office Violence Against Women.

The program has been on Guam and run by program director Father Mike Crisostomo for 10 years.

Program coordinator Roxanne Aguon said they want to let the public know they are available during a time when services for victims and survivors may be harder to find during the pandemic.

“It’s hard because a lot of (the services) are closed down,” Aguon said.

The church is also administering a similar program focused on domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking for the Chuukese community on Guam.

The program offers training on the dynamics of and laws on sexual assault to service providers.

“We are trying to train them and to collaborate and help prevent violence against women, men,” Aguon said.

Other service providers such as the Guam Police Department, Victim Advocates Reaching Out and Healing Hearts Crisis Center also assist in conducting the training.

She said the main objective is to help participants learn what sexual assault is.

“In the faith-based community we know of all the recent abuse in the Catholic Church,” said Aguon. “We want to start with our Catholic Church and then reach out to other faith denominations.”

The programs also provide assistance in connecting victims and survivors with needed services including shelter, emergency food and transportation.

“We can let people know what services are open and how to get that service,” she said.

The need for services exceeds the supply on Guam, according to Aguon.

“There is a lot of violence that happens here on Guam. We still don’t have enough services. (Guam’s) funding is just not enough to go around, “she said.

Anyone who does not feel safe can reach out to the church to find an open ear.

“Even if it is just to talk, we are always here. There is always someone to listen,” Aguon said.