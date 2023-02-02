Eighth grade students from St. Anthony Catholic School traveled to Washington, D.C., for a three-day conference where they learned how to manage mental health.

According to Dom Manibusan, public relations coordinator for St. Anthony and adviser of its National Student Council, the conference is put together by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which is the parent organization of the National Student Council and National Junior Honor Society.

“They got to experience and to mingle and network with different students (from) around the country and from Mexico and Honduras,” Manibusan told The Guam Daily Post.

Students attended workshops, along with their peers in leadership from across the nation, where they learned how to expand their skills and apply them to challenges they face in the real world, he said.

“Once they get back to the island, they can use it everywhere," Manibusan said. “From service projects to learning how to manage their mental health and their emotional health, how to really be a good neighbor to the person next to them. And to make sure their council and fellow leaders are ready to take on whatever the day has for them.”

Manibusan said St. Anthony has participated in the conference every year from 2014 up until the last year before the start of the pandemic.

This year’s conference focused on students' mental health, how to identify when they are stressed, and what they can do to help their fellow classmates. Other skills were taught as well.

Students learned to “identify when they are not having the best day and how to manage that so that they can still run their organizations as student leaders,” Manibusan said. "And of course, get their goals done as an organization."

According to Manibusan, the students attended the three-day conference from Jan. 27 to 29 and they will be in Washington until Feb. 5 to soak up everything the district has to offer.

“After the conference ended, we’ve been on different museum tours. We visited the Capitol today and we got to meet with our congressman. (Del. James Moylan) and his staff were very welcoming, and they showed us around the Capitol and the students got to really see what our delegate does here in D.C.,” Manibusan said.

He also shared his thoughts on the impact the trip has made on the students.

“I hope they bring back everything they learned to our island. And we’ll see them flourish and see their leadership skills in the next few years when they leave us and go on to high school,” Manibusan said.