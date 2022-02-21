St. Domic's Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights is on lockdown following a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The home for the elderly had been insulated from the pandemic for almost two years – until the recent cases surfaced, the facility announced on its social media account.

"Our resident manamko, our community of Dominican sisters and our staff are all safe and we have steadily continued with our service and care amidst this pandemic to this day," the home announced.

Testing over the weekend led to the discovery of COVID-19 cases at St. Dominic's.

"With deep sadness and alarm, a total of 15 residents and three employees tested positive for the Covid virus – with a high probability that it is omicron with its highly contagious spread," the home stated.

"We immediately got to work with Public Health and informed all the families of all our residents. During the weekend, we have been working non-stop to take control of the surge and infection and create our plan of action. We met with Public Health in an emergency meeting yesterday, Sunday. They promised to help us specifically with PPE and facility supplies."

The COVID-19 positive residents immediately started receiving the treatment within the facility.

All COVID-19-positive residents were being moved to the home's ward.

Six nurses from Public Health are helping with the transfer.

The home will have two sets of staffing, one for COVID-19 patients and the second for those who are not infected.

The home received 17 units of HEPA filters from Public Health.

"We will be in a fierce battle with the virus this coming 10 - 21 days and we beg for your understanding, support and prayers especially for our manamko, who will be doing their own individual fights with the virus; for our front liners and for all of us here at St. Dominic’s.

"We will ALL do our best to do our duty and serve our vulnerable population … we will take care of our manamko whom you have entrusted to us. We pray to our dearest and beloved Father St. Dominic for his guidance and strength, to our Lady of Kamalen, to hold our trembling and weary hands and grant us consolation and to God our Father for his blessing and protection. We will FIGHT this virus…!!!" according to the St. Dominic's statement.

(Daily Post Staff)