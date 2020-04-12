St. Dominic's Senior Care Home low on face masks

The St. Dominic's Senior Care Home is in need of more face masks and other personal protective equipment.

According to Sister Maria Teresita Velez Manaloto, administrator of the senior care home, they had 550 face masks as of April 4.

"Translated in days, this will only last us for six days and a half," Manaloto said.

The senior care home has 51 residents and 85 employees who rely on these supplies.

Employees – not including St. Dominic sisters – can go through 82 face masks daily at a rate of two face masks per employee, according to Manaloto.

Recently, the University of Guam School of Health Nursing Program donated 200 face masks and 1,000 latex gloves.

The senior care home's stock of supplies as of April 4 included 15 cases of small gloves, 10 cases of medium gloves, and 33 small bottles of hand sanitizer.

Aside from surgical masks, the nursing home is also seeking donations of disposable gowns, face shields, hand sanitizers and bleach.

Those interested in donating can call 632-9370/8/9.

"Any other donations in kind are all useful to us. We can also give food stuff to our health care personnel if we receive some donations of food in the future," she said. "For the manåmko', we continue to go to the market for their special food needs."