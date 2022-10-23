Marking its 60th anniversary, St. John's School had an elegant, Starry Knights-themed celebration at the Dale J. Jenkins Gymnasium on Oct. 15.

The alumni band and the private school's faculty celebrated by dancing to 60s hits. More live performances from alumni, students, and parents continued throughout the night. Raffle prizes were won and a silent auction took place to bid for student artwork, as stated in a recent release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Proceeds from ticket sales and other fundraising efforts will go to student scholarships.