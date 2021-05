The Environmental Club of St. John's School recently made a donation of $1,000 to I*Recycle Guam.

The club is a student organization that promotes awareness and involvement of environmentally friendly endeavors in the community, including managing a recycling system for the school, participating in roadside cleanups and sorting waste collected during the annual International Coastal Cleanup.

The donation will be used to purchase a recycling bin for a school on Guam.