St. John's is hosting Summer Knights Program 2021 in July, the school announced in a press release. School hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The program will be in-person learning. There are four different camps, Kinder Prep, Lower School, Middle and Upper School Camp, and an English Academy.

The camps offer students an environment that embraces a unique balance of academic challenges, creative activities and social interaction, while interweaving Guam’s culture and history, according to the press release.

For more information, contact Ria Torres at summer@stjohnsguam.com or 671-646-8080.