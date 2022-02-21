Seohee Min, a sophomore at St. John’s School, was selected to perform with the String Orchestra Ensemble for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. From Feb. 2 to 6, Min visited New York and performed alongside an elite group of student performers.

Finalists represented talented high school performers who, after an application and audition process, were selected by a board of professional musicians. The young musicians had the opportunity to rehearse and perform under the direction of renowned conductors, meet like-minded musicians from around the world and experience the best of the sights and performing arts in New York City

“The program insisted on individual preparation so all I did was practice, practice and practice along with the recordings,” Min said.

Min said that although the program included many highlights, including the sights and sounds of top New York attractions, the performance at Carnegie Hall was the pinnacle of the trip. “Carnegie Hall is such an incredible and historic venue for musicians. It was also an honor to be the principal violist in an orchestra so magnificent,” Min said.

She played the viola under the guidance of conductor, Jason Seber, from whom she received invaluable advice. The repertoire included "Ride of the Ranger" by Kirt Mosier, "Suite for Strings" by John Rutter in which Min performed a brief duet with the violin in the third movement, “With Malice Toward None” from Lincoln by John Williams, and "Perseus" by Soon Hee Newbold.