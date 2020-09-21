Four students of St. John's School class of 2021 have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among approximately 16,000 high school seniors vying for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships totaling more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Semifinalists are selected based on results of the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which is taken by over 1.5 million high school juniors.

The 2021 St. John's School National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists are:

Seyoung Choung

Talia Kidder

Aprile Kim

Brian Lee

In February, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. will announce the 15,000 selected finalists.