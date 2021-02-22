All four of the St. John's upper school seniors who were selected as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program have advanced to finalist standing. Seyoung Choung, Brian Lee, Talia Kidder and Aprile Kim were named finalists in the annual academic competition.

The students were among the pool of 1.5 million juniors who entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

Among the 16,000 semifinalists that were named in September 2020, 15,000 students advanced to the finalist level of the competition. From that group, these academically talented high school seniors will continue to compete for the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.